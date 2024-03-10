Congress reacts after Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns, says 'If we don't stop...'

India's opposition party Congress, reacting over India's Election Commissioner Arun Goel's resignation, expressed "deep concern" over the sudden step and warned against the dangerous trend of independent institutions' systematic erosion in the country.

The party warned that if this trend is not halted, democracy will be supplanted by dictatorship.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, said, "Election Commission or Election OMISSION? India now has only one Election Commissioner, even as Lok Sabha elections are to be announced in a few days. Why? As I have said earlier, if we do not stop the systematic decimation of our independent institutions, our democracy shall be usurped by dictatorship."

The sudden resignation of India's Election Commissioner Arun Goel days before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates has raised many eyebrows.

Although, in his resignation letter, Goel stated "personal reasons", it was reported by NDTV that his differences with the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar may have led to the exit.

On Saturday (Mar 9), Arun Goel resigned days before the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was to be announced.

He was to remain as the Election Commissioner till December 5, 2027, and would have taken the place of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after the retirement of incumbent Rajiv Kumar in February of next year.

The Election Commission of India consists of a poll panel that has three members. One of the position was vacant, and with Goel's resignation, Kumar remains the only person on the poll panel.

Watch: List of Congress candidates likely to be declared this week: Reports As per media reports, the Lok Sabha election dates are set to be announced next week by the Election Commission. However, the unexpected departure of Goel has cast doubt on the earlier anticipated timeline.

The lack of transparency in the Election Commission was also criticised by Congress leader KC Venugopal.

"This is quite shocking; just before the declaration of elections, the Election Commissioner has resigned. Now, only one Election Commissioner is there... What is happening in this Election Commission? The entire country is anxious. The government of India doesn't want a free and fair election," said the Congress general secretary.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, also raised question on the unexpected resignation and said that the Election Commission of India is not an autonomous watchdog anymore.

"Whether the ECI exists or not, it has no meaning especially after how it has given orders under BJP's pressure in the cases of Shiv Sena and NCP splits, completely in violation of the 10th schedule," said Raut. "The ECI is not the autonomous watchdog it used to be in the time of TN Seshan, but works as an extended branch of the BJP," he added.