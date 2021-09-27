Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on three-day visit to Mexico  

With an aim to boost bilateral cooperation, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is visiting Mexico. His three-day tour to the country will begin on Sunday.

There will be discussions over trade and investment and other areas as well. This is Jaishankar's first visit to Mexico as external affairs minister.

While announcing Jaishankar's visit, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said he is scheduled to participate in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence, along with other leaders.

"In addition to his meeting with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, he will also call on the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The external affairs minister will also interact with the leading CEOs and the business community in Mexico," it added.

Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America at this time.

Earlier, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held several bilateral meetings with global counterparts. These meetings took place on the sidelines of the annual high-level UN General Assembly session.

The leaders discussed issues relating to Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar met French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs H Amirabdollahian, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne.

