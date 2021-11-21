Indian defence minister takes a veiled dig at China as new destroyer gets commissioned

In a veiled dig at China, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that "some irresponsible nations" with narrow partisan interests and hegemonic tendencies have come up with wrong definitions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Singh also added that it is a matter of concern that UNCLOS is being repeatedly weakened by arbitrary interpretation of its definition by some countries. The remarks came at the commissioning of Indian Navy's destroyer Visakhapatnam.

Also Read: Key features of Indian Navy's Visakhapatnam destroyer

Packed with numerous missiles and anti-submarine rockets, indigenously-built stealth guided missile destroyer Visakhapatnam was commissioned. The top naval commanders were also present on the occasion.

The new ship is equipped with lethal weapons and sensors, which include medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits, the officials said.

The ship is a shining example of self-reliance, said Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff.

Also Read | Exclusive: Wife of Indian Army martyr joins army; daughter calls her 'best mother in the world'

The defence minister also said that as a responsible maritime stakeholder, India has been supporting consensus-based principles and a peaceful, open and rules-based stable maritime order.

India also looks to ensure that Indo-Pacific has freedom of navigation, free trade and universal values where interests of all stakeholders are protected, the minister added.

(With inputs from agencies)