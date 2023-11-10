Indian chefs in US receive Michelin Star, Vikas Khanna calls feat 'milestone'

Three restaurants in the United States that serve Indian cuisine were recently awarded with Michelin Stars, the highest honour in the food industry.

The restaurants that made it to the list are Rania in Washington DC, Semma in New York City and Indienne in Chicago.

Semma, helmed by chef Vijay Kumar, was consecutively awarded a Michelin Star for the second time.

Indienne, run by chef Sujan Sarkar and Rania by chef Chetan Shetty, bagged the star for the first time.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who has also been awarded a Michelin Star, took to his official social media handles and expressed happiness over the feat achieved by three Indian chefs dubbing it "an honour for India, our hospitality and cuisine."

Khanna also saluted the chefs for the "milestone", exclaiming that the day is not far when every Michelin Guide will have an Indian restaurant with stars around the globe.

"Diwali has arrived a little early in the US. BIG BIG NEWS. What a milestone. Salute to all the 3 Indian Chefs who got Michelin Stars yesterday in New York. Michelin Guide announced NY, Chicago & DC winners & I salute all the chefs who received the stars," his post read.

"What an honour. What an honour for India, our hospitality & cuisine. NY - Chef Vijaya Kumar, DC - Chef Chetan Shetty, Chicago - Chef Sujan Sarkar. I’m cheering for the day when every guide will have an Indian restaurant with stars around the globe. Let’s cheer for them. Semma Restaurant, Raina Restaurant, Indienne Restaurant," he added.

'An unforgettable moment', says Kumar

Chef Vijaya Kumar, who hails from the southern part of India, leads the kitchen at Semma in New York City.

"Thank you so much Michelin Guide guide for this honour! It was an unforgettable moment for a rural kid who grew up in a paddy field and now has the pleasure of sharing his love of food in America. I’m blessed with the support of my family friends, patrons, and phenomenal team at Semma," his post read.

'My First Michelin', says Shetty

Chef Chetan Shetty, who heads the kitchen at Rania, a fine dining restaurant in Washington DC, took to his official Instagram handle and expressed happiness over his very first Michelin Star.

"My First Michelin. You will always be special. Feels good when your efforts are recognized," he wrote in a posting.

Shetty, who served at the Indian Accent in New York City previously, was hailed for adding a contemporary touch to traditional Indian cuisine.

'Still digesting this news', says Sujan

Chef Sujan Sarkar, who leads Indienne in Chicago, said that he was still digesting the incredible news and was thankful to a lot of people for achieving this feat in just about a year of opening the restaurant.

"Still digesting this news. Indienne Chicago is awarded one Michelin star in the 2023 Michelin Guide - in just about a year of opening doors," he said.



(With inputs from agencies)