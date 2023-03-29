Indian capital Delhi logs highest daily Covid cases in six months, positivity rate nears 14 per cent

India's capital New Delhi on Wednesday reported 300 new COVID-19 cases while two people succumbed to Covid-related sickness. This is the first time since September that Covid cases in the national capital have touched the mark of 300. The positivity rate in New Delhi currently stands at 13.89 per cent. At present, there are 806 active Covid cases in New Delhi.

Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death count due to the viral infection stands at 26,526.

The data also showed that 2,160 Covid tests were conducted on Tuesday.

Fifty-four of the 7,986 beds are occupied in the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city, while 452 patients are in home isolation, the health department said.

Covid in Delhi: Experts say no need to panic

Amid a gradual increase in the number of Covid cases in Delhi, medical experts say the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge. However, they maintain that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of the vaccines.

They also say this rise in the number of cases could be a result of more people getting themselves tested for Covid as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related symptoms.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said there were not many influenza cases in the city hospitals and the situation was being monitored closely.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said the rise in the number of influenza cases is due to the Influenza A sub-type H3N2 virus.

The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisations than the other sub-types. The symptoms include a runny nose, persistent cough and fever.

