India's Prime Minister Modi flags rising Covid cases, urges people to take precautions

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 flagged rising number of Covid cases in recent days and called for enhancing lab surveillance and ramping up genome sequencing. Modi stressed on the need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and personal hygiene standards, Press Trust of India reported.

The announcement by Modi at a high-level meeting conducted in New Delhi, came hours after India's active Covid case count breached the marked of 7,000 and the world's fifth largest economy recorded 1,134 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate in India was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was 0.98 per cent on March 22.

India's Prime Minister Modi, while reviewing the situation and public health preparedness, advised people to take necessary precautions to control the spread of Covid. Modi reportedly also took the note of ongoing influenza situation in the country, in relation to the higher number of H1N1 and H3N2 cases.

