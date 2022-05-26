Indian bureaucrat transferred after closing entire stadium for walking his dog

Abuse of power is not uncommon among bureaucrats around the world and the authorities in Delhi, India had to step in after media reports of one such case came into light. According to a media outlet, an official used to shut down a stadium early every day so that he can walk his dog. The Indian Express reported that the Thyagraj Stadium, which was built during the 2010 Commonwealth Games, used to be closed by 7pm so that the official could walk his dog. In light of the report, the state government, led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, instructed all sports facilities around the state to stay open till 10 pm.

The decision was taken after the chief secretary submitted a report regarding the entire incident to the chief minister, according to the report.

"It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them," Kejriwal said.

The Indian Express report featured quotes from a number of athletes who faced issues due to the occurrence.

"We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier," the newspaper quoted one unnamed coach as saying, along with a picture of official Sanjeev Khirwar, a woman and a dog on the running track.

"But now we are asked to leave the ground by 7:00 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted. “

The central government decided to transfer Sanjay Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, to Ladakh and his wife - Rinku Dugga, who is also an IAS officer, to Arunachal Pradesh following the accusations.

