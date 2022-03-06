Indian BSF personnel opens fires at his colleagues, 5 dead, 1 critical

An Indian border security officer opened fire at his colleagues and then shot himself dead on Sunday morning in Punjab’s Amritsar, officials said.

Among those who were shot at, 5 have died while 7 were injured and admitted to a local hospital. One of the injured is said to be in critical condition.

The incident took place at a mess in the Border Security Force camp in the Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.

The has been identified as SK Satteppa who was posted as a constable in the BSF.

The incident took place between 9.30 am and 9.45 am when constable Sateppa SK allegedly used his service rifle and pumped bullets on of his colleagues, an officer said.

“In an unfortunate incident, 5 BSF troops were injured on March 6, due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa SK was also injured in the incident. Out of the 6 injured, 5, including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives. One of the injured is critical. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts,” BSF officials said in a statement.

The victims include personnel in the ranks of constable and head constable.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts and more details will follow, BSF said.

The officials are yet to establish the reason for provocation that led the accused to fire at his colleagues.

But there are media reports claiming that the constable was upset for being overworked and an argument with a senior officer might have forced him to take his rifle.

