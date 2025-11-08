/Indian Army turns border classrooms into beacons of hope in J&K

In a bid to promote education and holistic development in remote border regions, the Indian Army has launched a major initiative to upgrade the infrastructure of Government Middle High School, Chotali, located along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recognising the crucial role of education in shaping the future of the youth, the Indian Army has undertaken to provide essential furniture and infrastructure to enhance the school’s learning environment, bringing it on par with reputed institutions in urban areas.

As part of this project, the classrooms of the school will be transformed into smart classrooms equipped with modern amenities and digital learning tools. The initiative aims to create a conducive environment that encourages curiosity, innovation, and learning among students, ensuring access to modern education even in the remotest corners of the country.

The initiative is not confined to Chotali alone. The Army plans to extend similar assistance to other schools in border villages, including Government School, Gagar Hill, and Government Primary School, Somwali. This broader effort seeks to empower the youth of these areas with quality education, enabling them to build brighter futures and contribute to the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

Teachers at Government Middle High School, Chotali, hailed the initiative as a transformative step that will significantly uplift the standard of education in border regions. Students were visibly excited and expressed gratitude to the Indian Army, vowing to make the most of the upgraded facilities.

Local residents also expressed immense happiness and appreciation, describing the effort as a beacon of hope for the younger generation in remote areas.