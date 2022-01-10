Indian Army to unveil a new combat uniform on Army Day

The Indian Army will unveil a new digital pattern battle uniform on Army Day, January 15, which will be lighter and more environmentally friendly.

The new camouflage uniform will feature a "digital" pattern and will be unveiled at the Army Day parade on January 15, according to government officials.

The decision to introduce the new Army battle gear was made at the last Army Commanders' Conference, according to officials.

The camouflage outfits would be completely different from current wear, and troops would not be forced to tuck their shirts in.

A variety of colours, including earthy and olive, would be used in the new camouflage outfit.

The uniform, created in close collaboration with the Army by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), aims to make soldiers more comfortable while still being operationally friendly.

(With inputs from agencies)