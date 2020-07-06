Indian Army to place emergency orders for extreme cold weather tents for soldiers on LAC

With over 30,000 additional troops deployed in the Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LoC) to counter the Chinese aggression, the Indian Army is set to place emergency orders for extreme cold weather tents for the soldiers, reported news agency ANI.

According to the report, the need for the tents is being felt as senior officers feel that the stand-off is likely to continue at least till September-October timeframe.

Even if the Chinese withdraw from the locations, we cannot take chances for the future as well. The guard will always have to be up and that is why, we are going to place orders for thousands of tents for extreme cold weather survival in Eastern Ladakh sector, ANI report said quoting a top Army source.

"All along the border, apart from weaponry and ammunition, the major focus of our emergency procurement would be on providing for habitat for soldiers," the source was quoted as saying.

The Chinese have already started pitching in their special winter tents and the Indian side, which has similar tents and structures in Siachen glacier, has used some of these in the Eastern Ladakh sector but the need is for a large number of these tents, the sources said.

The force is looking at both Indian and European markets for such tents as the focus is on to procure them before the extreme cold weather sets in, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s government has given financial powers of Rs 500 crore per procurement to the defence forces to address any type of shortages of weapons, ammunition and habitat.

The current crisis on China border had started in Ladakh after the Chinese moved in more than 20,000 troops along with heavy weaponry to the Indian front in Eastern Ladakh.

