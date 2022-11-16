Indian Army to construct 3D-printed bunkers at LAC amid border standoff with China

The India-China border standoff has been ongoing for more than two years. In an attempt to keep up with the enemy and remain prepared for any eventuality at any time, the Indian Army has come up with a major infrastructure build-up plan.

Reportedly, the Indian Army will be constructing modular, 3D-printed next-generation bunkers to provide additional protection to the troops in the Ladakh sector of the country, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to reports, the structure will be strong enough to withstand a direct hit from a T-90 tank from mere 100 metres. The officials associated with the matter added that bunkers have undergone extensive trials in the western sector (Rajasthan) and eastern Ladakh.

WATCH | India-China border standoff: What comes next | Troops pulled back from a major flashpoint

The main purpose of using 3D printing technology is to minimise the cost as well as time associated with constructing a conventional bunker. According to army officials, a single bunker can be printed in a matter of hours.

Additionally, the ergonomic nature of the bunker will allow it to be easily moved by two soldiers as the heaviest component in the structure only weigh 40 kilogrammes.

The army terms these 3D-printed modern bunkers as permanent defences which will come into operation next year. 20-odd bunkers have been developed already and the Army will be printing hundred in the coming months, based on the requirement.

Read more: 60 years of India-China war: It won’t be a cakewalk for the aggressor again

The project will be implemented by the Corps of Engineers. The US Army has been using these structures for some years now.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: