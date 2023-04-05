Indian Army opens Kaman Post at LoC for tourists visiting Kashmir

After the guns went silent on the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan in Kashmir due to the ceasefire agreement between the two countries, the Indian Army has opened the famous Kaman Aman Setu Bridge for the tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army is now promoting the famous areas close to LoC such as Kaman Post in Uri sector of Baramulla district as a tourist spot.

Kaman Aman Setu is a bridge that connects India to Pakistan and was opened for the historic cross-LoC Karawan-e-Aman bus service. This bridge connected the divided families from both the countries and had become a symbol of Peace.

Now, the Indian Army has opened it for the tourists coming to the Valley. The step taken by the Indian army is to help the people living in the areas close to Line of Control.

In some area's Indian army is also helping people with opening homestays and guest houses. ''It's a great step that the Indian army has opened the Kaman Post for the tourists to visit. It will open up local tourism to areas like the Uri sector.

Now, that the Kaman Post has been opened, we wish that areas like Rustum which is a beautiful place should also be opened for tourists. It will help the people of Uri a lot. There are many people who are wanting to see the two main power projects in the area as well. It will benefit the local shopkeepers, restaurant owners, etc as well, '' said a local official.

The initiative has been taken to boost the economy of these areas and help the youngsters in these bordering villages with jobs and business opportunities.

Along with that it is also to make aware the citizens of the country about the history as well as the sacrifices made by the soldiers. The busts of soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the enemy have been put up and are called the ‘Veer Path'. The motive is to inspire the young generation.

''The Upgradation done by the Indian army is commendable. It just made us so happy to see the Kaman Post. We are locals and we invite all the country to visit us and learn about the history of this place. The army has also put up the history about all those soldiers who have laid down their lives in various wars at this place”, said Karim Ahmad, a local student.

The gate of Kaman Aman Setu has not opened for years as the Government suspended the Srinagar Muzaffarabad Bus service. The Indian army at the same location had thrown open the first cafe near to LoC.