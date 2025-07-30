The Indian Army on Wednesday (Jul 30) said that they have eliminated two terrorists, who were attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch District under Operation Shivshakti. The security forces said that synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from their own intelligence units led to the success of the operation, which is currently still in progress. This comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah detailed in parliament how three terrorists, who were involved in the deadly Pahagam attack, were neutralised by the armed forces on Monday (Jul 28).

In an X post, the White Knight Corps said that three weapons were recovered in the operation.

“In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the #IndianArmy eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered,” the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

Earlier, the Army said that they are engaging with terrorists in Poonch as the security forces foil an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC). In a statement, the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said that the operation was underway.



“Contact with Terrorists. Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in gen area of Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress,” it said in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday (Jul 28), three terrorists were neutralised in Operation Mahadev, Home Minister Amit Shah said during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (Jul 29).