Indian Army's Dog squad, a reason for safe and successful anti-terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir

Do you know in every anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir, the canine team of the Indian army's dog squad is the first responder in these operations? The success of these operations mostly depends on the highly trained Dogs from the Indian Army's Dog Squad Unit.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are using high-tech equipment like drones and PTZ cameras in anti-terror operations. And now the Dogs from the Indian Army's Dog squad are fitted with GoPro cameras and walkie-talkies used for giving commands to these dogs during operations. This has proven to be one of the most effective and safest ways to carry out an operation.

The dogs from the Unit are first sent to detect the location of the hiding terrorists and detect the arms and ammunition the terrorists are carrying. The cameras fitted on these dogs are monitored through a control room. These dogs are trained to enter the location of the hiding terrorists without getting noticed by terrorists. The dogs are also trained not to bark during these operations.

If these dogs are noticed by the hiding terrorists and are attacked by them, the dogs respond with a counter-attack too. The handler of the dog always keeps a strong vigil as to how the situation is.

''Our dogs are doing wonderful service for the army as well as the civil population in city areas. They are extensively being used for explosive detection in ROP duties. For sanitising of any VIP area, or any vulnerable areas. As well as guarding points which are vulnerable. They are actively used as the first responders in the operations also,'' said Abhay Khokhar, Lt Col, Dog Squad, Indian Army.

The Indian army has various breeds of dogs in the dog units across India. These include labradors, german shepherds, Belgian malinois and great mountain swiss dogs. And among the Indian breeds, the mudhol hound is part of the units as well. These dogs are used for various purposes like guard duty, patrolling, sniffing explosives including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), mine detection, sniffing contraband items including drugs and attacking targets.

''We have 8 major specialities of army dogs in the Indian army, they are used for explosive detection, mine detection, tracking, search and rescue operations, avalanche rescue missions and many other specialities which are as per the requirement. We train dogs as per the requirements of the Indian army. Majorly we are having labradors, german shepherds, and recently introduced Belgian shepherds. Apart from these International breeds, we have tried certain Indian breeds also like Mudhol Hounds. We have trained them for various tasks, and they have been deployed in the Indian army and are doing well. '' added Abhay Khokhar, Lt Col, Dog Squad, Indian Army.

Every Indian Army dog has a handler to train and guide the dog daily. The main training of Army dogs starts at the Remount and Veterinary Corps Centre and School located in Meerut. These dogs are trained for over nine months in the school and later for three months on the ground. The army keeps these dogs for around seven-eight years depending on the agility of the dogs. These dogs are provided with special food and nutrition to keep them healthy and active.

'All these army dogs are trained at the RVC centre and college at Meerut where we have a proper facility for dog training. There is a dog training faculty there. All these dogs are born and trained and there only. The training takes around a year and then these dogs are inducted into dog units which are mostly in the field. We keep on training them as per the requirement in the operational areas and where they are deployed. They are being given a balanced diet which comprises rice, milk, meat vegetables, dog biscuits and other supplements also,'' said Abhay Khokhar, Lt Col, Dog Squad, Indian Army.

The Indian Army has more than 27 Dog Units across the country. Around 24 dogs are a part of one Unit. Some of the Dogs are born in the RVC Centre and some of them are brought from outside. The Indian army chooses the best of the best and trains them after checking many parameters like if the dogs are suited for the environment etc.

''There are many things that we look for in an Army Dog. We see whether the dog is trainable or not. If they are suited for the environment they are to be placed in or not? Whether they are fit for Indian weather, summer, and winters. We keep all this in mind and then select a breed and then give them respective tasks. Every breed has its pros and cons, keeping in mind the task we are training the dog for, we select the breeds. For protection work, for guard duties, and assault duties we prefer Belgian shepherds and german shepherds. For sniffing purposes, we are using labradors, three main breeds that are extensively used for the Army. We are using mudhol hounds, cocker spaniel, and many other Indian breeds we are trying,'' said Abhay Khokhasr, Lt Col, Dog Squad, Indian Army.

The Indian army has special awards for the dogs for their bravery. From the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card, Vice Chief of Staff Commendation Card and GOC in Chief Commendation Card, these dogs are awarded for their performance during various operations.

The Indian Army recently lost a Dog named Axel in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Axel was shot dead by terrorists in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. Two-year-old Axel was given a gallantry award by the government of India on Independence Day.

