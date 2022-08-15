Army Dog Axel, killed during an anti-terror operation to be conferred the highest gallantry award

Army sniffer dog Axel, who sacrificed himself during an anti-terror operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir last month will be honoured with ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ in this year's gallantry awards. The announcement was made ahead of India's 75th Independence Day anniversary.

Axel is amongst the list of 42 ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ that recognises distinguished and meritorious service. Mention-in-Despatches lies above other appreciation awards such as the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card and Vice Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card that the canines usually receive.

Thus, it will be the highest bravery award that an army dog has received in recent times for their involvement in a counter-insurgency operation.

The two-year-old German Shephard Army dog was serving in the 26 Army Dog Unit when he sacrificed himself in the line of duty. Reportedly, Axel had joined the unit in December last year only.

WATCH: Gravitas: Axel, 2-year-old canine soldier killed in line of duty

According to reports, Axel had tagged along with 29 Rashtriya Rifles in an anti-terror operation. After Axel's canine compatriot Bajaj cleared and sanitised the building for entry, Axel was deployed on the spot to search for the terrorists.

Axel managed to clear the first room diligently but as soon as he entered the second, a coward terrorist fired indiscriminately at him. According to the official Army version, Axel made some movements for 15 seconds after being drilled with the bullets before falling down.

After the gunfight was over, army forces retrieved the canine's body. Reports claimed that Axel suffered multiple wounds along with a fracture of the femur.

Apart from Axel, his canine buddy Bajaj has also been conferred the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) commendation.

Read More: Army dog Axel killed during encounter with terrorists in J&K

As reported by WION, the Baramulla operation lasted for eight hours and ended with security forces killing the terrorist later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt. The slain terrorist was affiliated with the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: