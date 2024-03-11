Indian govt announces implementation of CAA. How to apply for it?

The Indian government on Monday (Mar 11) announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules. The announcement came just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The CAA rules were introduced by the Modi government and passed by parliament in 2019. They aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on multiple occasions that CAA rules would be notified before the general elections. In a post on X, Union Home Minister Shah said on Monday, "These rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our nation." The Modi government today notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024.



With this notification PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 11, 2024 × "With this notification PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has delivered on another commitment and realised the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in those countries," Shah added.

How to apply for CAA?

In his post on X, Shah shared details about the government's notification of the Citizenship Act. The notification includes forms where those seeking Indian citizenship have to fill in details including name, parents and spouse's name, date of entry into India, occupation, and which minority community they belong to.

Applicants also have to provide details about the family members who are staying with them in India. They have to also mention details of criminal proceedings, if any. The form under CAA rules that have been notified by the Indian govt that needs to be filled to get citizenship. Mentions the 3 countries & minority religions in these countries that need to be specified: https://t.co/2onSsUbqra pic.twitter.com/laA7daRzQ3 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 11, 2024 × Furthermore, applicants have to fill out an oath of allegiance to the Indian Constitution. They have to submit documents including a copy of a valid or expired foreign passport, and a copy of a valid or expired residential permit.

"Evidence of the date of birth of the parents viz. a copy of the passport or birth certificate. In case of non-availability of passport of mother/ father, birth certificate of the applicant clearly indicating the name, address and nationality of mother/ father,” the notification states.

BJP hails Centre's move, Oppn criticises it

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the Modi government's decision. "A watershed moment in the history of India. Heartfelt thanks for making CAA a reality!" the CAA said in a post on X.

"Promised & delivered! India is committed to protecting persecuted religious minorities," the party said in a subsequent post.

However, the government's move was criticised by opposition leaders.