Indian and French Army contingents commence Day 1 of 'FRINJEX-23' with yoga

120 personnel each from the Indian and French Armies performed the 'Surya Namaskar' yoga posture and 'pranayama' breathing exercises, kicking off the first day of the Indo-France army exercise 'FRINJEX-23'. Being held at the Indian Army's Pangode military station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the two-day exercise is focused on Humanitarian Assitance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

The rationale behind the emphasis on HADR operations is the increasing threat of climate change and natural calamities and the need for strong nations and their armed forces to be prepared to offer succour to the affected population.

While Indian and French forces undertake joint operations to validate their combat operations and tactics, an exercise dedicated solely to HADR operations is a first of its kind.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Major Atul Khoker, commander, Indian Army contingent expressed confidence that the exercise is an opportunity that will enrich both participating forces with knowledge and camaraderie. He said that it is an ideal platform to share operational expertise, experience, and skills while fostering interoperability and cooperation.

Major Kalfon, commander, Embedded Tactical Group, French Army, said that it was a rare opportunity for the visiting contingent to meet people from across cultures and languages, each one with a different history and tradition.

"120 French troops comprising 6 officers and 114 troops from the 6th Light Armoured Brigade are here as part of 'FRINJEX-23' and the French contingent has a wide mix of troops with different capabilities," he told WION.

Notably, the French Army's 6th Light Armoured Brigade and the Indian Army's 91 Infantry Brigade are known for their respective amphibious operations capabilities.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Brigadier Lalit Sharma, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, highlighted the glorious history, the blooming strategic partnership, and the prosperous future of Indo-French ties. He also mentioned the existing cooperation between India and France in the fields of Science and technology, agriculture, defence and education.