French Army major speaks to WION on uniqueness of Indo-French Army exercise 'FRINJEX-23'



"In the post-pandemic world and with increasing natural calamities, it has become important to prepare for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief(HADR) operations", Major Kalfan, Commander, Embedded Tactical Group, French Army told WION.

A contingent of 120 personnel from the French Army are in southern India for the "FRINJEX-23'—a first-of-its-kind exercise between the Indian and French Army, focusing on providing Humanitarian aid for the civilian population in times of need.

While Indian and French Armed Forces conduct routine combat exercises, a HADR-centric one is a unique development.

On Monday, the French contingent arrived in the southern port city of Kochi, Kerala, onboard the French Amphibious Assault ship “Dixmude” and then proceeded to the capital city Thiruvananthapuram.

Starting Tuesday, the Indian Army's Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram will host the two-day joint exercise aimed at enhancing the cooperation, interoperability and mutual understanding between the Indian and French troops and boosting bilateral defence ties.

Major Kalfan said that the visiting French contingent comprise of six officers and 114 troops from the French Army's 6th Armoured Brigade, which specialises in amphibious operations.

From the Indian Army side, 120 personnel from India's 91 Infantry Brigade are representing in this exercise. This brigade is the only one in the Indian Army to perform amphibious operations.

"Our contingent comprises a wide mix of troops with different capabilities - light cavalry, engineer regiment and people from infantry and artillery," Major Kalfan told WION.

Apart from the HADR operations, the two-day exercise will also feature exercises such as weapon-firing, securing of communication lines, providing first-aid, cultural exchange, combat in urban scenario etc. Indian and French troops will intermingle and work together as part of small teams to learn the best practices and gain the experience of working together on a common objective.