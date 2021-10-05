Indian Air Force to take part in exercises in Israel, Egypt

The Indian Air force (IAF) will be participating in exercises with Israel and Egypt later this month. This comes as increased engagement has been seen between Indian defence forces and West Asian counterparts.

The new Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari at the annual presser said, " Air Force is scheduled to participate in Ex Blue Flag in Israel and Hop Ex in Egypt later this month."

Also Read: Plans afoot for connectivity from Mediterranean to India via Gulf

When it comes to exercise in Israel, it is not for first time India is participating. The biennial Ex Blue Flag saw India's participation, first in November 2017 when the exercise took place at the Uvda Air Force base in Israel.

Indian Air Force participated with C-130J special operations aircraft along with Garud commandos. The Egyptian exercises will see participation of fighter jets.

In August, the then Air Chief RKS Bhadauria visited Israel, and held talks with his counterpart Major General Amikam Norkin, Commander, Israeli Air Force. He also took part in a sortie in an F15.

During the visit, he paid homage at the Cemetery for Indian soldiers in Talpioth, Jerusalem.

Also Read: Ahead of Air Force Day, IAF displays Rafale's Scalp stealth cruise missile

Indian Air Force has participated in numerous international exercises in last one year. In January this year, IAF hosted the French Air Force during Exercise Desert Knight and has carried out op engagements with US Carrier Strike Groups in March and June.

The air force participated for the first time in Exercise Desert Flag-6 in UAE in March 2021. The exercise saw participation of air forces of US, France, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Bahrain and UAE (as host).