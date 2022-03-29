Indian Air Force called to battle massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan

A massive fire has broken out in India's Sariska Tiger Reserve in the state of Rajasthan. Officials have been quoted by news agency PTI to say that cause of the fire was unknown. The blaze erupted on Monday (March 28) evening.

Forest officials said that Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire.

Massive effort is on to douse the fire. Officials have said that around 150-200 people including the forest staff are trying to extinguish the flames.

"Villagers residing in the periphery of the fire-affected area have been asked to move to safety," the official said. The official was quoted by PTI.

Indian Army and Air Force have also joined the effort. Two air force helicopters are helping the forest staff fight the flames.

"At the behest of Alwar Dist admin to help control the spread of fire over large areas of #SariskaTigerReserve, Indian Air Force has deployed two Mi 17 V5 heptrs to undertake #BambiBucket ops. Fire Fighting Operations are underway since early morning today," tweeted Indian Air Force.

Fire Fighting Operations are underway since early morning today.#आपत्सुमित्रम — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 29, 2022

