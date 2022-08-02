India:13 NDRF teams deployed in Kerala & Tamil Nadu amid extremely heavy rainfall alert

As the southwest monsoon rains are lashing the Southern Indian state of Kerala, nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Kerala, while four teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, in districts adjoining Kerala. This mobilisation of NDRF teams comes at a time when an extremely heavy rainfall warning has been issued for parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

According to the 04 Battalion NDRF Arakkonam, teams have been deployed in Kerala's districts such as Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur. In Tamil Nadu, two teams each have been deployed in Nilgiris district (hilly region) and Kanyakumari (coastal region), both of which are bordering Kerala.

All NDRF teams are self-contained and equipped with Flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, communications and personal protective gear. The NDRF Battalion control room in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu is monitoring the evolving situation round-the-clock, in close collaboration with the state administration in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Watch: How important is the monsoon for the Indian economy?

As per reports, seven persons have died in Kerala as a result of landslides and minor flash floods caused by heavy rainfall in the hilly regions. Some houses were destroyed, while nearly 50 homes were damaged amid the rains.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: