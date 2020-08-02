India yet to confirm participation in SCO meet; Pak, China to attend

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers meet in Moscow proposed Russia on September 10 will see the participation of Pakistan and China.

ANI quoting diplomatic sources said, "On the same day, Russia has also offered to host BRICS Foreign Minister`s meet."

Also read: India has an important role at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: Uzbekistan envoy

Quoting informed sources ANI said that that meet was scheduled during pre- COVID times and India can only confirm its participation after evaluating the current situation, as of now there is no official confirmation that India will take part in the scheduled meetings in Moscow.

If India decides to take part, this will be the first time that foreign ministers of India, Pakistan and China will come face to face in the same group ever since the conflict at Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.

Also read: India to formally become member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation within a week: President Putin

Tensions continue to build up along the LAC as there is still no complete disengagement at the border. India and China are holding rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the situation.

