India: Woman gives birth on street, police rush her and baby to civic hospital

In a shocking incident from India's financial capital Mumbai, a 30-year-old woman gave birth on a street in the city's Kurla area on Thursday (Nov 9). She was then rushed to a nearby civic hospital along with her newborn, said the police.

The police were informed on Thursday afternoon about the woman's delivery, after which a team was sent to the spot that got the woman and her infant admitted to a hospital owned and operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), news agency ANI reported citing an officer from Mumbai's VB Nagar police station.

"The woman was identified as Suvarna Mirgal. She gave birth on a street, near the Kamani Junction and lost consciousness soon after delivering the newborn," an officer said.

"As soon as we received word of the delivery, a team led by Nirbhaya Pathak reached the spot and got the woman and her newborn admitted to a nearby BMC hospital. Both the mother and the child received timely treatment and are said to be doing fine," the officer added.

Nirbhaya Squad

Led by Nirbhaya Pathak, this special squad of the Mumbai Police Department is tasked with preventing crimes perpetrated against women including sexual harassment, stalking, rape, and acid attacks among others.

The squad is made up of trained women police personnel, who conduct regular patrolling.

It was put together in 2021 after a rape was reported at Saki Naka, Andheri, Mumbai.