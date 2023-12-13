LIVE TV
ugc_banner

India: Who let the crocs out? Crocodile captured from Chennai road

Chennai, India Written By: Sidharth MPUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
main img

Pictures doing the rounds indicate that the crocodile was lying by the road, in the vegetation adjoining a compound wall. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

As per local residents, a crocodile was sighted at Alapakkam, New Perungalathur, Chennai. Pictures doing the rounds indicate that the crocodile was lying by the road, in the vegetation adjoining a compound wall.

While driving in any Indian city, one might naturally be cautious about cattle or dogs making a sudden entry and crossing the path. What if a crocodile makes an entry? It did, not once, but twice in recent times. The first appearance was last week, as Chennai city and adjoining districts were being lashed by heavy rains brought in by the severe cyclone Michaung. Around that time, a video of a crocodile crossing a road, in the early hours went viral. On Wednesday, there's been a daytime sighting of a crocodile and it caused quite the buzz! 

×

As per local residents, a crocodile was sighted at Alapakkam, New Perungalathur, Chennai. Pictures doing the rounds indicate that the crocodile was lying by the road, in the vegetation adjoining a compound wall. Within a few hours, the Police, local authorities and Forest Department personnel are said to have been alerted and they arrived at the spot. As word spread about the crocodile in the area, a crowd had gathered there. It was suspected that the crocodile belonged to one of the nearby water bodies.

Also read | Believe it or not, a crocodile made herself pregnant. A rare case of ‘virgin birth’

×

Videos show that the forest department personnel managed to capture the crocodile in a net. Later, it was taken away and released at a designated shelter in the city. It is being pointed out that the one seen on Wednesday is also a mugger crocodile(similar to the one seen amid the floods), one that is medium-sized and endemic to region between southern Iran and the Indian subcontinent. It is said to inhabit lakes, marshes and rivers, specifically slow-moving and shallow water bodies. 

Also read | India: New crocodile appears in Kerala temple lake a year after demise of revered Babiya

×

Commenting on the earlier video of the crocodile crossing a road in Chennai, Supriya Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change & Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, mentioned that there are few mugger crocodiles in several of the water bodies in Chennai. "These are shy and elusive animals and avoid human contact. This one has come out as the water has overflown due to massive rains under the impact of Cyclone Michaung. Please do not go close to water bodies. There is no possibility of harm to humans if these animals are left alone and unprovoked." she had said in an X post. 

trending now

Also watch | Gravitas: Serial killer severs a crocodile's head

Sidharth MP

The author is Chennai-based reporter with Wion

RELATED

70-hour work week: Harsh Goenka's idea of pitting Orry against Murthy leaves netizens wanting more

Trudeau's Canada sees Hinduphobia petition amid row with India over Nijjar's killing

Indian PM Modi's new social media strategy: Emojis, elections, 'Money Heist'