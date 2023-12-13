India: Who let the crocs out? Crocodile captured from Chennai road

While driving in any Indian city, one might naturally be cautious about cattle or dogs making a sudden entry and crossing the path. What if a crocodile makes an entry? It did, not once, but twice in recent times. The first appearance was last week, as Chennai city and adjoining districts were being lashed by heavy rains brought in by the severe cyclone Michaung. Around that time, a video of a crocodile crossing a road, in the early hours went viral. On Wednesday, there's been a daytime sighting of a crocodile and it caused quite the buzz!

Crocodile spotted in #chennai, yet again?



spotted in alapakkam..mapedu road..near air force compound...Public road...resident claims he photographed it while returning to SSM Nagar via perasriyar road



#ChennaiFloods #ChennaiRains #crocodile

As per local residents, a crocodile was sighted at Alapakkam, New Perungalathur, Chennai. Pictures doing the rounds indicate that the crocodile was lying by the road, in the vegetation adjoining a compound wall. Within a few hours, the Police, local authorities and Forest Department personnel are said to have been alerted and they arrived at the spot. As word spread about the crocodile in the area, a crowd had gathered there. It was suspected that the crocodile belonged to one of the nearby water bodies.