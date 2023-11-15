India: Kerala temple lake welcomes new crocodile a year after demise of revered Babiya

Devotees at the Ananthapura Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy temple in Kerala were surprised when a new crocodile was spotted in the temple's lake, a year following the demise of the revered crocodile 'Babiya,' considered a 'reincarnated deity,' reported The Hindu.

Babiya's legacy

Babiya, the crocodile that had garnered popularity for its "divine connections," passed away on October 9, 2022, leaving a void in the hearts of devotees from Kerala and Karnataka.

Pilgrims used to visit the temple to witness daily rituals, as Babiya was known to consume the offerings for the deity.

Babiya's demise marked the end of an era, leading to contemplation among devotees about the spiritual significance of the crocodile's presence.

Uday Kumar Gatti, the temple's chairman, confirmed the presence of the new crocodile to the Hindu after a family reported its sighting on November 8, 2023.

Initially facing criticism on social media, the family's claims were later verified upon revisiting the temple on November 11, 2023.

This marks the third crocodile to make an appearance at the temple lake, with the new visitor appearing smaller in size than its predecessor.

From 1945 to present

In 1945, folklore tells of a British soldier shooting a crocodile at the temple lake. Shortly thereafter, Babiya emerged, gaining spiritual significance.

To validate the recent sighting, the temple committee sent photos to a Chennai-based crocodile expert, confirming the new crocodile's species similarity to Babiya.

The unexpected reappearance has brought about a renewed sense of curiosity and wonder among both the temple committee members and devoted pilgrims.

