India: Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category for 5th day in a row

Air quality index (AQI) in India's capital city, Delhi is in the 'very poor' category for the fifth consecutive day.

The overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 373, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday.

According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Tuesday, low wind speeds will likely dominate from November 1 to November 3, with the air quality remaining in the "very poor" category.

The national capital and its surroundings were shrouded in haze on Tuesday, with the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 350—the highest level of the season so far. According to information released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), it was 347 on Monday and 325 on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As per the CPCB, Some areas in Delhi also experienced severe pollution. Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 422, while Rohini and Anand Vihar registered levels of 405 and 424, respectively, all falling under the ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi government's efforts to combat air pollution

The Delhi government has directed that, starting from November 1, all buses coming to the national capital from Haryana will have to run on electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel and the buses travelling from the NCR regions of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan must also adhere to similar regulations.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to switch to electric buses while addressing the air pollution that diesel-powered buses are causing. The transport department released a circular to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana outlining the bus regulations that would take effect on Wednesday (Nov 1).