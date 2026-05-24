/India weather update: No respite from soaring temperatures, heat wave for next few days

Heatwave conditions in Central India does not seem to abate as several places record day temperatures close to 45 degrees. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the prevailing condition of extreme heat will continue till end of month.

Northwest India is likely to see heatwave condition from May 24 to 29, while similar weather conditions are expected over peninsular India till May 26.

In Northwest India heat is expected to get worse as the day temperature is forecast to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius. In the last 24 hours Chittorgarh in Rajasthan was the hottest place in the state with day temperature settling at 44.2 degrees Celsius.

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Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi too will witness rising temperatures and heatwave conditions till the end of month, making day to day life difficult.

Down south, similar weather condition are forecast for Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Dry northwesterly winds and the absence of western disturbances in the hills has caused the temperatures to rise in parts of north and northwest India like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Advancement of Southwest Monsoon

Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin area, southwest, southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal and most parts of Andaman Sea, according to IMD.