India Weather Update: IMD predicts light rainfall today in Delhi, issues red alert in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light rain on Friday (July 7) in Delhi, although some areas might experience heavy downpours in the morning.

The Met Department also issued a yellow alert for Saturday as it predicts heavy and moderate showers, the Times of India reported.

Senior scientist IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava said, "Friday will see light rain showers, while during the morning hours some areas may see high-intensity rain. The rain activity will increase on July 8 and 9, which is Saturday and Sunday, under the impact of a western disturbance and the movement of ther monsoon line of trough towards Delhi."

The maximum temperature on Friday is said to be low and reach around 30 degrees Celsius. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a slight and was categorised as satisfactory (80). Due to the monsoon season, the AQI is expected to remain satisfactory in the upcoming days.

Several parts of the national capital and the National Capital Region (NCR) saw a short but intense rain shower on Thursday morning, and the temperature dropped by 8 degrees, causing waterlogging and other civic problems.

According to the rain data of the department, the city's base station Safdarjung recorded 2mm rainfall. Meanwhile, Palam, Jafarpur, Mungeshpur and Pusa recorded 8.5mm, 1.5mm and 4mm respectively.

IMD predictions for the weekends:

The weather department earlier forecasted that states including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive rain showers till this weekend.

Light to moderate widespread rain showers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over the South Peninsular region during the next two days and might decrease thereafter.

In Kerala, a red alert was issued in the Kannur and Kasaragod districts and an orange alert in other parts of Kerala. In lieu of the heavy rain lashes in the southern state, education institutions in five districts were shut down. Schools and colleges in Kannur, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Kottayam will be ceased to function, however, public service commission exams will be held as per the schedule, the Hindustan Times reported.

