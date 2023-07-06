Delhi rain update: Heavy rainfall lashes national capital & NCR; IMD predicts showers till weekend

Indian capital Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced rains on Thursday morning (July 6). The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more showers, thunderstorms and lightning in various parts of India till July 9.

The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 26.5 degree Celsius, almost one notch below the season's average. The rainfall led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

The Hindustan Times cited IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava as saying, "Monsoon rains will continue in the next few days too, and some rainfall is likely every day till July 12. A western disturbance will also approach the region on July 8, which may once again lead to moderate rainfall in some parts of the city."

The weather department said that states including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive rain showers till this weekend.

The department said the minimum temperature will likely range from 33 to 36 degree Celsius over the next few days.

Below are the IMD predictions for Indian states

The Indian weather agency predicted heavy rainfall on Thursday for isolated places in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

In Mumbai, the rainfall data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), stated that the rainfall intensity increased after midnight on Thursday, and areas like Dadar, Mahim, Khar, Matunga, and Kurla recorded rain showers in the range of 40 mm to 70 mm in the last 12 hours. Rainfall (in cm) recorded over Maharashtra during past 24 hours:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall observed over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 6, 2023

The Met Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extreme rainfall at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Odisha, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Mahe.

The department forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls in isolated places in Gujarat, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh on July 7.

On the same day, heavy rainfall is also likely to prevail in the Eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, Haryana in the north.

Up to this point, the rainfall in July has reached 32.6mm, while the long-period average (LPA) stands at 209.6mm. Last year, the national capital experienced 286.3mm of rainfall during the same month, representing a surplus of 37 per cent.

In the meantime, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) showed a slight improvement today and was categorised as satisfactory (80) at 10 am. Due to the monsoon season, the AQI is expected to remain satisfactory in the upcoming days.

