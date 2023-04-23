India: Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab

Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Moga Police in Punjab, India, news agencies reported on Sunday (April 23) citing sources. More details are awaited but news agency ANI reported quoting Punjab Police sources that Singh is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam. Media reports also mentioned that Singh has been arrested under the National Security Act.

The radical preacher and his associates face several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attack police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Sources said that Singh, who has been on the run since March 18, surrendered before the police.

Recently, the 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal's wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar on Thursday (April 20) while she was trying to board a flight to London, UK.

Media reports quoted airport sources as saying: "Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was supposed to travel to Birmingham by Air India Flight scheduled at 2:30 pm. At 12:20 pm, she reported to the immigration counters and being an LOC subject the immigration has not permitted her to travel and detained her."

She was reportedly questioned.

(With inputs from agencies)

