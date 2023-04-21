Al-Qaeda threatens revenge over Indian gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's live TV murder

Proscribed Islamic terror outfit Al-Qaeda and its Indian manifestation Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) have threatened attacks in the country over the murder of politician-turned-mafia Atiq Ahmed during custody last Saturday in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the terror group posted a message, threatening revenge and calling Atiq and his brother Arshad 'martyrs'.

The message was released in a seven-page magazine, released by As-Sahab, the outfit's propaganda media wing. It also promised to 'liberate' the Indian Muslims.

Atiq's connection to terror outfits

The threat by Al-Qaeda should not come as a surprise as media reports had claimed that Ahmed was ambushed just as he was starting to speak about the involvement of notorious foreign actors.

According to FIR registered in the case, Atiq claimed he had links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as well as Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

“In a statement Atiq had said that he had links with LeT and ISI. He said that an arms dealer who also arranges weapons for LeT supplied him weapons that came via drones from across the border. These included a 45 bore pistol, an AK 47, sten gun, RDX that came via Punjab border,” the FIR accessed by The Print noted.

What happened to Atiq Ahmed?

Atiq Ahmed was shot dead on April 16 in Prayagraj while he and his brother Ashraf, both accused in the Umesh Pal murder case were being taken for a medical assessment at the MLN Medical College.

The three assailants, masquerading as reporters fired several rounds of bullets point blank into the Ahmed brothers while police officers and journalists stood nearby.

According to a postmortem report, Atiq was killed after receiving at least nine bullets in his chest and head. The first bullet was fired at his temple which led to instant death. Meanwhile, Ashraf sustained five bullet wounds. One hit him in the face while four entered his body through the back.

Five police officers have been suspended over the murder. The suspended officers include Station House Officer Ashwani Kumar Singh from the Shahganj police station, two Inspector rank officers and two constables.

Meanwhile, a three-member judicial enquiry committee has been formed to investigate the case and submit a complete report in two months.

(With inputs from agencies)