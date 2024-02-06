India: Uttarakhand mandates live-in registrations, requires parental approval for under-21s

Once the Uniform Civil Code is enacted in Uttarakhand, individuals engaging in live-in relationships, including those planning to enter such arrangements, must register with district officials, as reported by ANI. Parental consent is mandatory for individuals below 21 years of age.

Live-in relationships will not be registered under certain conditions, such as if they contravene public policy or morality, involve a married or otherwise committed partner, or if one partner is a minor. Consent obtained through coercion, fraud, or misrepresentation will also invalidate registration.

A dedicated website will facilitate the registration process, with details subject to verification by the District Registrar. A "summary inquiry" will be conducted to validate the relationship, with the Registrar authorised to summon involved parties or witnesses.

Consequences of refusal or termination

Should registration be refused, the Registrar must provide written reasons. Termination of registered relationships requires a prescribed format statement, which, if deemed incorrect or suspicious, may trigger police investigation. Parents or guardians of individuals under 21 must be informed.

Failure to declare live-in relationships or providing false information can result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of ₹25,000 ($300), or both. Non-registration may lead to a maximum six-month jail term, a ₹25,000 ($300) fine, or both. Even a delayed registration could incur penalties.

Children born out of live-in relationships will be considered legitimate and entitled to legal recognition. They will have equal inheritance rights, regardless of gender.

Women deserted by their live-in partners can claim maintenance, though 'desertion' remains undefined.

The introduction of a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand fulfills a key electoral promise of the BJP government. Drafted after extensive public consultation, it aims to standardise personal laws, including marriage, divorce, and inheritance. Similar initiatives are underway in other BJP-ruled states like Assam, with exemptions for tribal communities.