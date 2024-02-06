India: Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in Uttarakhand assembly by CM Dhami (live updates)
"Vande Mataram and Jai Shri Ram" slogans raised by MLAs inside State Assembly shortly after CM Pushkar Dhami tabled the bill.
Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill was tabled in the state assembly in Dehradun on Tuesday (Feb 6). Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has pitched the proposed law "for the good of all sections" and has claimed that the move aligns with 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat' vision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai headed the government-appointed panel which drafted a four-volume, 749-page report that contains many recommendations.
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Bill: Here's how it happened
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.