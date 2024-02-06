India: Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in Uttarakhand assembly by CM Dhami (live updates)

Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill was tabled in the state assembly in Dehradun on Tuesday (Feb 6). Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has pitched the proposed law "for the good of all sections" and has claimed that the move aligns with 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat' vision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.