India using scientific solutions to tackle climate change impact on agriculture: PM Modi

In order to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched 35 crop varieties with special traits, saying that science and technology are being used on priority for solutions to tackle the climate change impact on agriculture.

These special traits crop varieties also include those that address the anti-nutritional factors found in some crops that adversely affect human and animal health.

Stating that climate change is adversely impacting agriculture, Modi said, “Due to climate change, new types of pests, new diseases, epidemics are coming. Due to this, there is a big threat to the health of humans and livestock and crops are also being affected.”

“Intensive research on these aspects is necessary continuously. When science, government and society work together, it gets even better results. This nexus of farmers and scientists will further strengthen the nation to face new challenges,” PM Modi said while addressing the nation via video conferencing.

The prime minister also interacted with farmers from different states to take stock of how government schemes have benefited them.

During the interaction, the farmers also shared how they adopted new farm and processing techniques even in different terrains.

These special varieties of seeds have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), an autonomous body responsible for co-ordinating agricultural education and research in India.

It has produced the crop varieties, the body stated, with specific features to meet the twin concerns of climate change and malnutrition.

The 35 such crop varieties with ‘drought-tolerant’ characteristics include chickpea, wilt- and early-maturing soybean, disease-resistant rice varieties, and biofortified wheat, pearl millet, maize, and chickpea, quinoa, buckwheat, winged bean, and faba.

(With inputs from agencies)