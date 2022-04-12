India-US 2+2 dialogue: Pak action on terror, CAATSA law on Russian S-400 missiles for India

After India, US 2+2 dialogue in Washington both sides issued a joint statement calling on "Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks."

On India's determination to purchase the S-400 missile defence system from Russia, US secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "We have not made determination potential sanctions or waivers under CAATSA law."

Also Read | Our purchase of Russian oil would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon: Jaishankar

The US secretary of state reiterated that he had urged all nations not to undertake weapons delivery from Russia during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between the defence and foreign ministers of India and the United States.

However, Blinken acknowledged that India and Russia have a "long history and long relationship" in defence equipment trade.

"That relationship took hold at a time when we were not able and willing to be a partner to India. Now we are both able and willing to be such a partner to be the security partner of choice for India," Blinken said.

Watch: India-US 2+2 meeting: Ukraine war looms large

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said the Biden administration has been "actively" discussing "military modernisation with India".

Austin had stated earlier that India uses several Russian-made weapons, including tanks and missile systems and has signed military deals including the purchase of S-400 missile defence system.

Also Read: India-US 2+2 dialogue a 'momentous moment' in global affairs

The US defence secretary announced that India and the US had signed a bilateral space situational awareness arrangement on the sidelines of the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

"We recently concluded an agreement to work together on air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles through our Defence Technology and Trade Initiative," Austin informed.

The US defence secretary said he welcomed Indian Navy's decision to join the combined maritime forces in Bahrain while reminding that the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group had conducted the first-ever combined anti-submarine warfare and air exercise with the Indian Navy and Air Force last year.

(With inputs from Agencies)