Our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon: Jaishankar on Russian oil

Just hours after US President Joe Biden spoke to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "It is important that all countries, especially those with leverage, press Putin to end the war" referring to the Ukraine war.

"It's also important that democracy stand together and speak with one voice to defend the values that we share," the US Secretary of state added.

Defending India's position on buying Russian oil, India's external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said: "We buy some energy necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at figures, our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon."

The US said energy imports from Russia are not banned and India is not violating US sanctions.

"Quad is a great stabiliser," Jaishankar added. Amid sanctions on Russia, Blinken said the Biden administration still has "not made determination potential sanctions or waivers under CAATSA law" with India intent on buying the S-400 missile defence system from Russia.

"India is the third-largest consumer of energy..we increased energy trade with India," Blinken informed.

S. Jaishankar said the India US 2+2 ministerial had helped to "strategise on mitigating the volatility and unpredictability that the world is currently experiencing".

In a joint statement after India, US 2+2 dialogue in Washington both sides called on "Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks."

