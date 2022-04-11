Narendra Modi and Joe Biden hold virtual talks, discuss Russia-Ukraine war and other issues

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden held virtual talks on Monday (April 11) and discussed a range of issues. However, the main topic remained the Russia and Ukraine war.

PM Modi said, "Today, our interaction is being held at a time when the situation in Ukraine is a matter of concern. A few weeks back, over 20,000 Indians were stranded in Ukraine, most of them were young students."

Calling for the de-escalation of the Russia-Ukraine situation and progressing toward a path of peace, PM Modi said, "I have spoken with Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia over the telephone, several times. I not only appealed to them for peace but also suggested President Putin hold direct talks with the Ukrainian President."

PM Modi also said that India has sent medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine and other neighbouring nations. Further, on the demand of Ukraine, the Indian government is sending another consignment of medicines soon.

PM Modi also said that detailed discussions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict were held in the Indian Parliament, where the reports of killing innocent citizens in Bucha city were immediately condemned. He said that India had supported an impartial probe.

Meanwhile, US President said, "I am pleased to have this opportunity to speak to you virtually today and with two of your ministers and your ambassador."

"We take same concerns about the global challenges we faced during Covid-19, advancing health securities and tracking economic crisis," Biden added.

The Biden-Modi meeting will precede a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the White House said.

Biden told Modi he is looking forward to seeing him in Japan "on about the 24th of May."

WATCH | India-US 2+2 ministerial meeting: Focus on improving bilateral ties and cooperation in Asia