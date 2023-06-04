India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah forms judicial panel to probe Manipur violence
The home minister also made an appeal to the involved parties on Twitter to lift blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur national highway (NH-2) to ensure the smooth movement of essential supplies.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken a significant step towards addressing the ethnic violence in Manipur by establishing a three-member judicial inquiry panel. Led by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Ajai Lamba, the panel aims to investigate the ongoing clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state. The other two members of the panel are retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Aloka Prabhakar.
What instructions have been given to the judicial inquiry panel?
The panel will inquire into the causes and spread of violence, the sequence of events leading to the riots, potential lapses or dereliction of duty by authorities, adequacy of administrative measures, and any other relevant matters that arise during the investigation.
The judicial panel, headquartered in Imphal, has been directed to submit its report "as soon as possible" but no later than six months from the date of its formation, according to the notification issued by the MHA. The Commission is authorised to submit interim reports if deemed necessary.
Panel formed after recommendation by Manipur government
The decision to form the judicial inquiry panel was made based on the recommendation of the Manipur government, which proposed the idea on May 29. The state police and administration are directed to provide full support and cooperation to the panel throughout its investigation.
The commission will also consider complaints or allegations made by individuals or associations, as well as any instances brought to its attention by the Manipur government.
Amit Shah's appeal to lift blockades
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently concluded a four-day visit to Manipur, appealed to the people to lift blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur national highway (NH-2) to ensure the smooth movement of essential supplies. Shah emphasised the importance of consensus-building among civil society organisations and called for the surrender of looted weapons.
My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, Petrol/Diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 4, 2023
I also request that Civil Society Organisations do the needful in bringing…
During his visit, Shah held discussions with various stakeholders, including the Meitei and Kuki communities, local administration, state police, and civil society members. His efforts resulted in the recovery of over 700 weapons out of 4,000.
