India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah forms judicial panel to probe Manipur violence



The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken a significant step towards addressing the ethnic violence in Manipur by establishing a three-member judicial inquiry panel. Led by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Ajai Lamba, the panel aims to investigate the ongoing clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state. The other two members of the panel are retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Aloka Prabhakar. What instructions have been given to the judicial inquiry panel? The panel will inquire into the causes and spread of violence, the sequence of events leading to the riots, potential lapses or dereliction of duty by authorities, adequacy of administrative measures, and any other relevant matters that arise during the investigation.

The judicial panel, headquartered in Imphal, has been directed to submit its report "as soon as possible" but no later than six months from the date of its formation, according to the notification issued by the MHA. The Commission is authorised to submit interim reports if deemed necessary. Panel formed after recommendation by Manipur government The decision to form the judicial inquiry panel was made based on the recommendation of the Manipur government, which proposed the idea on May 29. The state police and administration are directed to provide full support and cooperation to the panel throughout its investigation.