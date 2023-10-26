India: Five terrorists killed in J&K's Kupwara encounter, operation in progress

Two terrorists have been killed during an infiltration bid near the Line of Control in Machil Sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. The Indian army earlier said that a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army is in progress after they received input from the intelligence agencies.

The Indian army said an infiltration bid has been foiled by the security forces near the LoC as Jammu and Kashmir's Police wrote in a post on X social media platform that two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter.

“Based on specific information provided by Kupwara Police, an encounter has started in Machhal sector in which two #terrorists have been killed so far," said Jammu and Kashmir Police adding, "Operation underway. Further details shall follow."

The bodies of the terrorists have been recovered from the operation site along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Security forces said that the operation is still in progress as there could be more terrorists hiding in the area.

Indian army earlier said, “In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, JKP & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Kupwara sector. Operations in progress”.

The whole of Line of Control in North Kashmir has been put on alert after the operation.

Before the onset of winter in Kashmir valley, the terrorists from across the border always try to infiltrate before the mountain ranges are covered with snow.