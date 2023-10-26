Use Bharat, not India in textbooks, NCERT panel recommends

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The members of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) panel have overwhelmingly agreed to print the next batch of books with the name "Bharat" rather than "India." This panel, out of 25, is responsible for altering or modifying the content included in NCERT books.

