India: Two terrorists killed during an infiltration bid in J&K's Poonch

Two terrorists were killed in an operation near the Line of Control (LoC), the de-facto border between India and Pakistan, during an infiltration bid in the Poonch sector of the Jammu region. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation, foiled the infiltration bid following a gun battle at around 02:00 am IST.

The Indian Army said that two individuals were observed moving across LoC in the General area of Degwar Terva, Poonch.

“Infiltration bid eliminated in Poonch district. In a joint operation by Indian Army and JKP in the early hours of 6/7 Aug. Two infiltrating terrorists were engaged by the joint teams of IA and JKP. One terrorist fell down immediately, the second terrorist tried to run back to LC, who was engaged and hit and later seen falling down near LC. Operation in progress,” said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence) Jammu.

In north Kashmir, earlier on Sunday, another infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army near LoC In Kupwara district.

One terrorist was killed during the operation. Indian Army had said that a joint operation was carried out by Indian Army & J&K Police on 06 August 2023 in the general area of Amrohi village in Tangdhar sector, Kupwara after they received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

“Security Forces successfully foiled the infiltration bid in the early morning hours, resulting in neutralisation of one terrorist and recovery of huge quantity of war-like stores like 01xAK Rifle, 06xPistols including Pakistan Currency Notes,” said the Indian Army.

In the Rajouri district of Jammu, one more operation was held on Sunday in which one terrorist was killed by the security forces. The Indian army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition too.

“One AK series Rif, 5 Mag, 4 hand gren, 1Bag, clothes bearing Pak marking were recovered from the operation site,“ said the Indian Army.