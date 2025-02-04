Two local men and a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman have been arrested in the Indian state of Assam for allegedly producing pornography on Monday (Feb 3). They were reportedly making the content in a hotel room in Guwahati and were nabbed by the Dispur Police.

The two men were identified as Shafikul and Jahangir, both from Assam, and the Bangladeshi woman was identified as Meen Akhtar.

According to the police report, the group booked rooms at a hotel in the Super Market area of Guwahati to shoot the obscene videos. The woman reportedly entered India from Bangladesh under the pretence of false employment and had no visa or passport.

Police are now investigating the case to find any possible link to a larger case surrounding the illegal activities.

Is porn illegal in India?

In India, private consumption of pornography is permissible - but it is illegal to produce, distribute or publicly exhibit the content. Under the IPC Section 293 of the Indian constitution, the distribution or sale of pornographic content to anyone below the age of 20 is prohibited.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 292 also bars public exhibition of obscene content.

Similar case

In a similar incident in March 2024, 13 men and five women, including one Bangladeshi, were nabbed in the Indian state of Maharashtra for producing pornographic content in a bungalow in Pune.

The arrested people were: Vishnu Munnasahab Sahu (30) of 24 Parganas in West Bengal, Javed Habibulla Khan (35) of Basti in Uttar Pradesh, Buddhsen Shrinivas (38) of Chandrapur, Sameer Alam (26) of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Anup Choubey (29) of Kandivli in Mumbai and Ramkumar Yadav (21) of Raunak City in Haryana and others.

