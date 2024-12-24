Tbilisi, Georgia

A Georgian gay couple has been sentenced to 100 years in jail for sexually abusing their two adopted sons. The couple William (34) and Zachary Zulock (36) adopted two brothers, who are now 12 and 10, from a Christian special-needs agency. The New York Post reported quoting Walton County District Attorney's office that the couple will spend the rest of their lives in jail without any parole.

District Attorney Randy McGinley, while convicting them, said that the couple "truly created a house of horrors and put their extremely dark desires above everything and everyone else".

The court added, "However, the depth of the Defendants' depravity, which is as deep as it gets, is not greater than the resolve of those that fought for justice and the strength of the victims in this case."

Zachary was a banker and William was a government officer. Despite their settled lives, the couple forcefully used to have sex with the children regularly and even used to record the abuse for child pornography.

It was further reported that they used to boast about their heinous crime among their friends. One of the friends of the couple told police that one of them once shared a Snapchat story of one of the boys being abused and wrote, "I'm going to f*** my son tonight. Stand by.”

The couple used social media to pimp the two brothers to at least two men in the local paedophile sex ring. They were arrested in 2022 when police caught an alleged member of the ring downloading child pornography. The detained man later informed the authorities that the couple used to film pornography with the two young kids.

The couple was charged guilty in court for aggravated child molestation as well as sexual exploitation of children.

(With inputs from agencies)