India: Tractor trolley mishap claims lives of 15 in UP's Kasganj, CM Yogi announces compensation

At least 15 people, including seven children and women, lost their lives after the tractor trolley that they were travelling in, fell into a pond in the north-Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The people aboard the vehicle, as per the reports, were headed to Kadarganj to take a holy dip in the river Ganga on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima'.

The accident occurred on Patiali Dariyavganj road in Kasganj on Saturday at around 10 am.

Seven children and eight female pilgrims were reportedly travelling in the vehicle. Locals immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the passengers, however, CMO Rajiv Aggarwal said that so far the accident killed at least 15 people.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announces compensation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of 2,412.86 USD each for the family members of the deceased and 603.22 USD for the ones who suffered injuries in the accident.

"The loss of lives in a road accident in Kasganj district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family," Yogi wrote in a post on his official X handle.

"The loss of lives in a road accident in Kasganj district is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family," Yogi wrote in a post on his official X handle.

"District administration officials have been instructed to provide proper free treatment to all the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," he added.



जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को सभी घायलों के समुचित निःशुल्क उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा घायलों को शीघ्र… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 24, 2024 ×

