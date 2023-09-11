India to seize J&K based properties of 4,000 fugitive terrorists in Pakistan and PoK

To completely wipe out the terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of India is now focusing on the terror network across the border. Over 4000 terrorists who fled Jammu and Kashmir in the last three decades and are operating from Pakistan, and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir are likely to lose their properties in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Jammu and Kashmir government, around 4200 terrorists who are living in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir have been listed among the "proclaimed offenders" by the government of India and their properties are being attached.

The government authorities have already started the drive by seizing the properties of these terrorists. Agencies like the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and State Investigative Agency (SIA) have seized dozens of properties in the Kashmir Valley. Jammu and Kashmir Police have also seized over 16 properties only in Doda district in the last one week.

''Those who have gone and taken shelter in Pakistan were earlier associated with terrorism here and now are running the networks from sitting across the border. We have made a list of those involved and recently in Doda district we have taken strict action against those and seized their properties and have been listed among fugitives, '' said Dilbag Singh, the Director-General of J&K Police.

According to the government officials, the Inspector-General of Registrations and Revenue has already received a list of around 4200 terrorists living in PoK from the last three decades.

The revenue department would most likely be seizing the properties and also making sure that these properties are neither sold nor bought by anyone. Jammu and Kashmir Police in the recent time have also attached properties of those who are found guilty of wilfully providing shelter to the terrorists.

In a recent statement, the LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha also appealed to the locals of Kashmir Valley to not support or provide shelter to the terrorists.

"I hope the locals in the Kashmir Valley will not give protection or support to any anti-national elements. The rest of the job will be done by the police and security forces. Don't give shelter. It is because of terrorism that people in J&K have been living in fear for decades. And we have made our mind to completely wipe out the terrorism across Jammu and Kashmir by your support," said Manoj Sinha.

According to the sources, security experts have suggested the government to focus on the terror networks and ecosystem both in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Pakistan. They say that only when the grassroot networks of terror groups are wiped out, only then Jammu and Kashmir can be terror free.

