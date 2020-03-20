India to participate in China led video conference on coronavirus

India will participate in China led video conference on tackling corona crisis today. In the conference, New Delhi will be represented at the joint secretary-level from the health ministry.

Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong in a tweet said, "China will hold a video conference with more than ten countries in the Eurasian and South Asia on prevention and control of Covid-19 today. China will support and assist its friendly neighbours in the spirit of solidarity amid adversity."

China will hold a video conference with more than 10 countries in the Eurasian and South Asia on prevention&control of #Covid-19 today. China will support&assist its friendly neighbors in the spirit of solidarity amid adversity. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) March 20, 2020 ×

All of the South Asian countries including Pakistan and Bhutan will be present in the video conference.

Also read: Pakistan misused SAARC video conference meet on coronavirus - India

On March 15, PM Modi held a meeting with SAARC heads to chalk a strategy against the coronavirus which is rapidly spreading around the world.

During the meet, New Delhi announced an emergency COVID fund and its rapid response teams for any South Asian country which might be keen to use them.

Next week, G20 Video conference will take place, which was also proposed by PM Modi. The invitation has been accepted by G20 Chair Saudi Arabia and Australian PM Scott Morrison.