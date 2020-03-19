Pakistan misused SAARC video conference meet on coronavirus: India

India has slammed Pakistan for raking Kashmir at the SAARC Video conference on Coronavirus pandemic, saying the country misused the platform meant to be for discussing joint SAARC strategy on the crisis.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "The purpose of the platform was to address the pandemic. It wasn't a political platform, it was a humanitarian platform. Pakistan misused it."

Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health, Doctor Zafar Mirza represented Pakistan at the video conference that took place on sunday evening and raked Kashmir in the meet.

All the South Asian leaders were present in the meet except Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who had sent a junior representative to represent his country at the meet.



It was after 2014 all SAARC leaders were together. The 2016 SAARC summit in Islamabad was boycotted by all the countries in the region after the attack in Uri, India by Pakistan backed terrorist. India lost 19 of its soldiers in the attack.