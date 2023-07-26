India inaugurated mega convention centre in Delhi ahead of G20 summit | Details

India’s G20 leader's meetings will be held at the newly-developed ITPO complex in New Delhi. It is situated in Pragati Maidan and will be inaugurated on July 26. The site is owned by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and has been under redevelopment by state-owned construction company NBCC (India) Ltd since 2017.

With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex holds the title of India's largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination.

The IECC complex is truly impressive in terms of its size and capacity to host events. It ranks among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, alongside other famous names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. The IECC's infrastructure is a testament to India's ability to host large-scale events, and it's truly a sight to see.

New Convention Centre for G20: Details and features

Seating capacity

The IECC has an impressive seating capacity of 7,000 on level 3, making it a world-class venue for hosting large events. This makes it even larger than the seating capacity of approx. 5,500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia. This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale. Exhibition halls

The exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

Amphitheatre

The IECC truly has so many great things to offer. One standout feature is its impressive amphitheatre, which can accommodate up to 3,000 people. Equivalent to three PVR theatres combined, this grand amphitheatre sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, captivating the audience with its mesmerizing ambience. Parking lots

At the IECC, the priority will be the convenience of visitors. The convention centre has over 5,500 parking spaces available for vehicles, which is a huge relief. And the roads leading to the venue are signal-free, so getting there is a breeze.

