G20 members don't have consensus over Ukraine war text ahead of summit: Report

Ukraine war has dominated the lists of agendas of major summits taking place ever since Russia invaded the neighbouring nation last year on February 24. The same was expected to happen in the upcoming G20 summit, which is scheduled to happen in India in September. But there have been some hurdles because of the disagreements on text related to the Ukraine war.

India-based media outlet Hindustan Times reported citing sources that disagreements over text to refer to the Ukraine war have stalled consensus outcome documents at all G20 ministerial meetings hosted by India so far.

The report further mentioned that the negotiators are trying to come up with a compromise formulation that will be acceptable to all member states in time for the summit.

The report mentioned what members of the grouping like Brazil and Russia want. Moscow has apparently dissociated itself from all references to Ukraine in documents issued after G20 ministerial meetings and Brazil offered a solution in which the reference to Ukraine would be suspended in the context of the leaders' declaration adopted at the 2022 Indonesia summit.

But so far, nothing has been finalised.

Sources told the outlet that China has said that G20 is not the right forum to address security issues. Beijing also opposed the inclusion of any "geopolitical content" in outcome documents.

As quoted by the outlet, Christina Segal-Knowles, who is the US deputy head of the delegation that participated in the third G20 sherpas meeting in Hampi, Karnataka, said, "The war in Ukraine is certainly a major issue that's affecting the global economy. We need to be able to talk about that for the G20 to remain a credible institution."

G20 members condemned Russia

Recently, several G20 members condemned Russia for quitting the Black Sea grain deal that allowed the safe export of grain from Ukraine.

"Several members condemned it saying that shouldn't have happened... passing through the Black Sea shouldn't have been stopped or suspended," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters.

The United Nations-brokered deal expired on July 17 after Russia quit after warning that it could not guarantee the safety of ships in a move the UN said would "strike a blow to people in need everywhere."

(With inputs from agencies)

